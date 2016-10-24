energy Russia admits oil cap would be beneficial Add to ...
Video: Russia admits oil cap would be beneficial
Oct. 24 2016
A short-term cap in oil output would reduce market volatility, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday at a meeting with OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo. But as Laura Frykberg reports, Iraq's reluctance to play ball could be a problem.
