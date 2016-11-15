International Russian Economy Minister accused of bribery Add to ...
Video: Russian Economy Minister accused of bribery
Nov. 15 2016
Russia's economy minister Alexie Ulyukayev has been detained in bribery case involving state-oil producer Rosneft and as Kate King reports, he could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.
Reuters |
