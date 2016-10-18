Airlines Ryanair cuts profits forecast in turbulent sector Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Ryanair cuts profits forecast in turbulent sector
Oct. 18 2016
Ryanair says a further drop in the value of sterling has forced it to cut its forecast for full-year profit by 5 percent. As Sonia Legg reports, it's not the only low-cost airline facing uncertain times after decades of rampant growth.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Ryanair says a further drop in the value of sterling has forced it to cut its forecast for full-year profit by 5 percent. As Sonia Legg reports, it's not the only low-cost airline facing uncertain times after decades of rampant growth.