Nov. 07 2016
Budget airline Ryanair has raised its long-term growth forecast by 10 percent, saying it expected to carry 200 million passengers per year by 2024 and secure a more than 20 percent share of Europe's short-haul market as rivals struggle with falling fares. Hayley Platt reports
