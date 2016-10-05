Asia South Korea pays paparazzi vigilantes to bust crime Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: South Korea pays paparazzi vigilantes to bust crime
Oct. 05 2016
A new law in South Korea gives cash rewards to citizen vigilantes that spot evidence of corruption. As Ryan Brooks reports it’s spawning a cottage industry of classrooms training an army of aspiring paparazzi chasing after shady officials.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
A new law in South Korea gives cash rewards to citizen vigilantes that spot evidence of corruption. As Ryan Brooks reports it’s spawning a cottage industry of classrooms training an army of aspiring paparazzi chasing after shady officials.