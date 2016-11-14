Tech Samsung buys Harman in $8-billion smart car push Add to ...
Video: Samsung buys Harman in $8-billion smart car push
Nov. 14 2016
Samsung Electronics has announced a $8-billion deal to buy Harman International Industries, marking a major push into auto-related technology and the biggest overseas acquisition ever by a South Korean firm. Ryan Brooks reports.
Reuters |
