Nov. 28 2016
A South Korean media report says the board of the world's largest smartphone maker will consider a proposal to split the company in two. As Tara Joseph reports, shareholders are in favor of the idea, with Samsung struggles to recover from its Note 7 exploding phone crisis, and a leadership succession issue. Tara Joseph reports.
