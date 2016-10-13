Tech Samsung offers incentives to stem Note 7 bleeding Add to ...
Oct. 13 2016
Samsung Electronics has begun offering financial incentives to customers in South Korea who exchange Galaxy Note 7 smartphones for other Samsung models, as it scrambles to shore up its reputations in the wake of the damaging safety crisis. Sonia Legg reports.
