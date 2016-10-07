Tech Samsung: strong earnings despite faulty Note7s Add to ...
Oct. 07 2016
The Korean tech giant expects quarterly profit to grow a comfortable 5.6 percent thanks to solid component sales. But as Tara Joseph reports, all eyes are on whether Samsung will yield to investor calls for a radical restructuring after the Note 7 recall scandal.
Reuters |
Show Description
