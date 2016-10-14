Tech Samsung ups cost of Note 7 fallout Add to ...
Oct. 14 2016
Samsung increases its guidance on how much the scrapping of its fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 will cost - now saying the total bill the smartphone maker will suffer could come to over $5 billion. Kate King reports.
Reuters
