Aviation Security fears, weak pound hit Britain's easyJet Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Security fears, weak pound hit Britain's easyJet
Oct. 06 2016
British airline easyJet says profits fell by more than a quarter in the year just ended and suggests trading remains tough as fares continue to decline and a weak pound weighs. As Hayley Platt reports, the update sent easyJet shares down 6 percent.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
British airline easyJet says profits fell by more than a quarter in the year just ended and suggests trading remains tough as fares continue to decline and a weak pound weighs. As Hayley Platt reports, the update sent easyJet shares down 6 percent.