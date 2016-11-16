Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Reuters
Once the world's seventh largest container operator, Hanjin Shipping is in the midst of collapse. Just this week, it reported a Q3 operating loss of more than 260 million dollars while working to shut its European operations and let go of hundreds of crew members. U-Jean Jung takes a look at one company's downfall and its impact on an entire country's shipping industry.

