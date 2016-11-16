Shipping Shipping industry hampered by Hanjin's debt Add to ...
Nov. 16 2016
Once the world's seventh largest container operator, Hanjin Shipping is in the midst of collapse. Just this week, it reported a Q3 operating loss of more than 260 million dollars while working to shut its European operations and let go of hundreds of crew members. U-Jean Jung takes a look at one company's downfall and its impact on an entire country's shipping industry.
Reuters
