Tech Smaller crowds greet iPhone 7 launch Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Smaller crowds greet iPhone 7 launch in Asia
Sep. 16 2016
iPhone fans in Asia became the world's first to snap up the newest model but crowds of enthusiasts and overnight campers were smaller than in previous years. Paul Chapman reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
iPhone fans in Asia became the world's first to snap up the newest model but crowds of enthusiasts and overnight campers were smaller than in previous years. Paul Chapman reports.