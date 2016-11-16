Tech Snapchat files for IPO Add to ...
Video: Snapchat files for IPO
Nov. 16 2016
Messaging app Snapchat has filed confidentially with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering, sources familiar with the situation have told Reuters. As Lily Jamali reports, it's expected to be huge.
Reuters |
