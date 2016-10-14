Tech SoftBank and Saudi Arabia plan $100 bln tech fund Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: SoftBank and Saudi Arabia plan $100 bln tech fund
Oct. 14 2016
Saudi Arabia and Japan's SoftBank say they will create a technology investment fund that could grow as large as $100 billion, aiming to create one of the world's largest private equity funds.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Saudi Arabia and Japan's SoftBank say they will create a technology investment fund that could grow as large as $100 billion, aiming to create one of the world's largest private equity funds.