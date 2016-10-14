Asia Sources say ChemChina, Sinochem in merger talks Add to ...
Sources say ChemChina, Sinochem in merger talks
Oct. 14 2016
Chinese state-owned chemical companies Sinochem and ChemChina are reported to be in talks about a merger to create a chemicals, fertiliser and oil giant. As Hayley Platt reports, a combined entity could generate almost $100 billion in annual revenues.
