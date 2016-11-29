Politics Korean president offers to step down amidst growing public backlash Add to ...
Video: Korean president offers to step down amidst growing public backlash
Nov. 29 2016
South Korea's deeply unpopular president Park Geun-hye says she's willing to resign on Tuesday. Her announcement comes amid mounting public calls to quit. Graham Mackay reports
Reuters |
