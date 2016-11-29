Banks Standard Chartered to cut hundreds of jobs Add to ...
Nov. 29 2016
British bank Standard Chartered is cutting 10 percent of its investment banking staff starting this week. As Tara Joseph reports, the redundancies are part of an overall shrinking finance sector in Asia.
