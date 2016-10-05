Currency Sterling hits new low on 'hard' Brexit fears Add to ...
Oct. 05 2016
Britain's pound has fallen again on fears over a so-called "hard" Brexit, dropping below $1.27 for the first time since June 1985. And the UK's key services sector PMI has also fallen slightly, with financial services in particular bracing for fallout. Hayley Platt reports.
