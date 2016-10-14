Economy Sterling level 'does matter' for inflation: Carney Add to ...
Oct. 14 2016
With sterling's sharp fall raising a red flag over the return of inflation to the UK economy, Bank of England governor Carney's appearance in Birmingham has markets on alert for hints on how his policymakers will respond to the sinking pound. Kate King reports.
