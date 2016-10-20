Markets Stocks nudge higher after U.S. presidential debate Add to ...
Stock markets rise but the Mexican peso sees a mixed performance after the third and final U.S. presidential debate. As Sonia Legg reports it's judged to have not given a decisive boost to Donald Trump's hopes of winning the White House.
