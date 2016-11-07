Markets World stocks rally after FBI lifts cloud over Clinton Add to ...
Video: World stocks rally after FBI lifts cloud over Clinton
Nov. 07 2016
Stocks and the dollar post their biggest gains in weeks after the FBI says it stands by its earlier recommendation that no criminal charges are warranted against Democrat Hillary Clinton. Sonia Legg reports.
