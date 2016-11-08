Markets World markets brace for outcome of U.S. election Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: World markets brace for outcome of U.S. election
Nov. 08 2016
Stocks edge up as world markets brace for the outcome of one of the most contentious U.S. presidential elections in history, with most investors cautiously expecting a win by Democrat Hillary Clinton. Sonia Legg reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Stocks edge up as world markets brace for the outcome of one of the most contentious U.S. presidential elections in history, with most investors cautiously expecting a win by Democrat Hillary Clinton. Sonia Legg reports.