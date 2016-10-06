Economy Strong German economy allows tax cuts, says Merkel Add to ...
Strong German economy allows tax cuts, says Merkel
Oct. 06 2016
Strong demand from euro zone countries and domestic customers drove a bigger than expected rise in German industrial orders in August, suggesting factories will contribute to growth in Europe's economic powerhouse in the coming months. As David Pollard reports, Chancellor Angela Merkel says she's confident the country's economy will remain strong, despite Brexit uncertainties.
