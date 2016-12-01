Asia Surging wealth gap haunts Hong Kong Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Surging wealth gap haunts Hong Kong
Dec. 01 2016
More than a million people live in poverty in Hong Kong, a city best known for its big banks and glitzy shops. As Tara Joseph reports, high costs and low wages are denting the spirit of Asia's world City, where experts say the wealth gap is the highest in the developed world.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
More than a million people live in poverty in Hong Kong, a city best known for its big banks and glitzy shops. As Tara Joseph reports, high costs and low wages are denting the spirit of Asia's world City, where experts say the wealth gap is the highest in the developed world.