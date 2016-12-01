Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

More than a million people live in poverty in Hong Kong, a city best known for its big banks and glitzy shops. As Tara Joseph reports, high costs and low wages are denting the spirit of Asia's world City, where experts say the wealth gap is the highest in the developed world.

