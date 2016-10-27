conglomerates Tata Sons hits back after letter leak Add to ...
Oct. 27 2016
Tata Sons accused its former chairman, Cyrus Mistry, of leveling unsubstantiated claims and malicious allegations against the Indian conglomerate as the bitter and highly public row over his sacking escalated on Thursday. Laura Frykberg reports.
