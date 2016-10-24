TD Ameritrade buys Scottrade in $4-billion deal Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: TD Ameritrade buys Scottrade in $4-billion deal
Oct. 24 2016
The two-step deal will quadruple the size of TD Ameritrade's branch network and expand its reach into mid-sized U.S. markets
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
The two-step deal will quadruple the size of TD Ameritrade's branch network and expand its reach into mid-sized U.S. markets