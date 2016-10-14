Retail Tesco and Unilever settle 'Marmite Wars' Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Tesco and Unilever settle 'Marmite Wars'
Oct. 14 2016
Britain's biggest retailer, Tesco, settles a pricing row with Unilever after halting online sales of goods produced by the Anglo-Dutch giant in a dispute caused by the Brexit-induced plunge in the pound. Lucy Fielder reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Britain's biggest retailer, Tesco, settles a pricing row with Unilever after halting online sales of goods produced by the Anglo-Dutch giant in a dispute caused by the Brexit-induced plunge in the pound. Lucy Fielder reports.