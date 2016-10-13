Brexit Tesco, Unilever in Brexit price clash Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Tesco, Unilever in Brexit price clash
Oct. 13 2016
Britain's biggest retailer Tesco pulls Unilever goods such as Marmite from its website in a pricing row sparked by the Brexit-induced plunge in the pound. As David Pollard reports, it's one of the most vivid signs to date of how leaving the EU could hurt consumers.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Britain's biggest retailer Tesco pulls Unilever goods such as Marmite from its website in a pricing row sparked by the Brexit-induced plunge in the pound. As David Pollard reports, it's one of the most vivid signs to date of how leaving the EU could hurt consumers.