Brexit Tesco, Unilever in Brexit price clash

Reuters |
Britain's biggest retailer Tesco pulls Unilever goods such as Marmite from its website in a pricing row sparked by the Brexit-induced plunge in the pound. As David Pollard reports, it's one of the most vivid signs to date of how leaving the EU could hurt consumers.

