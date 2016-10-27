Autos Tesla surprises with quarterly profit Add to ...
Video: Tesla surprises with quarterly profit
Oct. 27 2016
After the bell Tesla reversed a year-ago loss on record deliveries. Earlier in the day, stocks closed mixed on earnings from names like Boeing and Coca Cola. Jeanne Yurman reports.
Reuters |
After the bell Tesla reversed a year-ago loss on record deliveries. Earlier in the day, stocks closed mixed on earnings from names like Boeing and Coca Cola. Jeanne Yurman reports.