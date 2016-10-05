Real Estate Toronto home sales surge 21.5% as tight supply drives up prices Add to ...
Oct. 05 2016
Home sales in Toronto jumped 21.5 per cent in September according to data released by the city's real estate board. Norman Levine, Managing Director at Portfolio Management Corp joins BNN to discuss the data.
