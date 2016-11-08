Autos Toyota raises outlook, despite dent from yen Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Toyota raises outlook, despite dent from yen
Nov. 08 2016
Toyota Motor Corp has raised its full-year forecast for operating profit by 6 percent as it expected efforts to scrimp and save would go further to curb the negative impact of a strong yen than previously anticipated.Hayley Platt reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Toyota Motor Corp has raised its full-year forecast for operating profit by 6 percent as it expected efforts to scrimp and save would go further to curb the negative impact of a strong yen than previously anticipated.Hayley Platt reports.