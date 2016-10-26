Autos Toyota recalls 5.8 million cars over airbag safety Add to ...
Oct. 26 2016
Toyota Motor Corp is recalling about 5.8 million cars at home and abroad over potentially faulty air bag inflators made by Takata Corp., including those used as replacement parts following a 2010 recall. Ryan Brooks reports.
