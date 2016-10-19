Banks Trading rebound fuels Morgan Stanley Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Trading rebound fuels Morgan Stanley
Oct. 19 2016
The investment bank's quarterly profit soared 57 percent and breezed past estimates, spurred by fixed income trading revenue that more than doubled. Fred Katayama reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
The investment bank's quarterly profit soared 57 percent and breezed past estimates, spurred by fixed income trading revenue that more than doubled. Fred Katayama reports.