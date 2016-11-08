Election Travel industry voices Trump concern Add to ...
Video: Travel industry voices Trump concern
Nov. 08 2016
As America prepares to head to the polls, the travel industry is holding its breath at the prospect of a Trump presidency following policy proposals that include building a wall along the Mexican border and a ban on Muslims entering the US. Ivor Bennett reports from the World Travel Market in London.
