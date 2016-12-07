International Trump says SoftBank to invest $50 billion in U.S. Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Trump says SoftBank to invest $50 billion in U.S.
Dec. 07 2016
President elect Donald Trump says SoftBank of Japan has agreed to invest $50 billion in the U.S. toward businesses and 50,000 new jobs. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
President elect Donald Trump says SoftBank of Japan has agreed to invest $50 billion in the U.S. toward businesses and 50,000 new jobs. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).