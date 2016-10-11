Hotels Trump Taj Mahal closes its doors Add to ...
Oct. 11 2016
The Trump Taj Mahal casino hotel on the Atlantic City boardwalk in New Jersey officially closes its doors after years of losses. Linda So reports.
