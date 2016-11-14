Markets 'Trump Thump' whacks bond market Add to ...
Nov. 14 2016
The U.S. dollar has hit an 11-month peak as the risk of faster domestic inflation and wider budget deficits if Donald Trump goes on a U.S. spending binge sent Treasury and other benchmark global bond yields ever higher. Ciara Lee reports
