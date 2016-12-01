International Trump to leave his business Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Trump to leave his business
Dec. 01 2016
President-elect Donald Trump tweeted he would totally leave his business. As Fred Katayama reports, his business could create unprecedented conflicts of interest.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
President-elect Donald Trump tweeted he would totally leave his business. As Fred Katayama reports, his business could create unprecedented conflicts of interest.