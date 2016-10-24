Election Trump would not approve AT&T-Time Warner deal if elected president Add to ... SHARE Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Restart playlist Video: Trump would not approve AT&T-Time Warner deal if elected president Oct. 24 2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said he would not approve a proposed deal for AT&T to buy Time Warner. Rough Cut (no reporter narration). EMAIL THIS Share Copy link to video Embed This Video Reuters | Oct. 24 2016 Show Description Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said he would not approve a proposed deal for AT&T to buy Time Warner. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).