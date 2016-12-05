Stocks Trump's Twitter outburst makes investors nervous Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Trump's Twitter outburst makes investors nervous
Dec. 05 2016
China's state media may have brushed off the Taiwan phone call debate, by saying it just shows that Donald Trump and his team have 'zero' diplomatic experience. But, as Eve Johnson reports, investors are worried it could be bad news for Asian stocks.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
China's state media may have brushed off the Taiwan phone call debate, by saying it just shows that Donald Trump and his team have 'zero' diplomatic experience. But, as Eve Johnson reports, investors are worried it could be bad news for Asian stocks.