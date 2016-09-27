Economy Turkey questions 'junk' rating Add to ...
Sep. 27 2016
Turkish shares tumble 4 percent while bonds and the lira also weaken sharply after ratings agency Moody's cut Turkey's sovereign rating to "junk", triggering fears of an outflow of foreign funds. Ivor Bennett reports.
