Oct. 06 2016
Twitter has told potential buyers it is looking to conclude negotiations on a sale by the time it reports third-quarter earnings on October 27, according to people familiar with the matter. But, as Graham Mackay reports, its shares fell on news that Google apparently won't bid.
