Economy U.S. adds 156,000 jobs in September Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: U.S. adds 156,000 jobs in September
Oct. 07 2016
Growth in the jobs market slowed for the third straight month. As Fred Katayama reports, the report could make the Fed more cautious about raising rates.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Growth in the jobs market slowed for the third straight month. As Fred Katayama reports, the report could make the Fed more cautious about raising rates.