Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

Video

Economy U.S. adds 161,000 jobs in October Add to ...

SHARE

Replay
Reuters |
Show Description
The solid jobs gains and the sharp increase in wages bolster the Fed's case for a December rate hike. As Fred Katayama reports, that could also support consumer spending in the holiday shopping season.

More from this section

Editor's Picks

Globe Shows »
Amazing Space
Take a look inside innovative Canadian workplaces
Careers
Put your best foot forward with our expert advice
Inside Jobs
Profiles of innovative small businesses
Carrick Talks Money
Rob Carrick takes the guess work out of your money issues.
Nik on Numbers
Pollster Nik Nanos crunches the numbers in Canadian politics
Portfolio Checkup
Experts share their advice portfolios of real individuals
Investor Clinic
John Heinzl helps you understand the complex world of investing
Market View
Insights on developing market news