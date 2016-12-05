Energy US Army refuses North Dakota pipeline permit Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: U.S. Army refuses North Dakota pipeline permit
Dec. 05 2016
Opponents of a controversial oil pipeline through North Dakota celebrate after the U.S. Army refuses permission to run it under Lake Oahe. Paul Chapman reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Opponents of a controversial oil pipeline through North Dakota celebrate after the U.S. Army refuses permission to run it under Lake Oahe. Paul Chapman reports.