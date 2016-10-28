economy U.S. economic growth accelerates Add to ...
Video: U.S. economic growth accelerates
Oct. 28 2016
The U.S. economy grew in the third quarter at its fastest pace in two years. As Fred Katayama reports, the growth in exports that drove GDP expansion may not be sustainable.
Reuters |
