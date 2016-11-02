Markets U.S. election jitters rattle Wall Street Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: U.S. election jitters rattle Wall Street
Nov. 02 2016
Wall Street sold off on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 closing at the lowest level since July 7, amid growing concern over the impending U.S. presidential election and prospects for higher U.S. interest rates. Bobbi Rebell reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Wall Street sold off on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 closing at the lowest level since July 7, amid growing concern over the impending U.S. presidential election and prospects for higher U.S. interest rates. Bobbi Rebell reports.