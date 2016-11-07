markets U.S. stocks rally on expected Clinton win Add to ...
Video: U.S. stocks rally on expected Clinton win
Nov. 07 2016
Stocks surged more than two percent after the FBI said it would not press charges against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, who is leading Donald Trump in at least five polls. Bobbi Rebell reports.
Reuters |
