REAL ESTATE Vancouver needs to build more homes in order to tackle the affordability issue, B.C. finance minister says Add to ... SHARE Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Restart playlist Video: Vancouver needs to build more homes in order to tackle the affordability issue, B.C. finance minister says Oct. 18 2016 B.C.'s finance minister Mike de Jong says part of the affordability problem in Vancouver housing has to do with the lack of supply and that there are many private sector projects awaiting approval EMAIL THIS Share Copy link to video Embed This Video The Globe and Mail | Oct. 18 2016 Show Description B.C.'s finance minister Mike de Jong says part of the affordability problem in Vancouver housing has to do with the lack of supply and that there are many private sector projects awaiting approval